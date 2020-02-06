Dana Sue Robertson born Dec. 27, 1970, to Farris Ray Robertson and Loretta Sue (Stalder) Robertson. Her physical chains are gone and was set free in heaven on Jan. 31, 2020, surrounded by the ones she loved most at the age of 49 years, 1 month, 4 days.
As life requires of us all, she grew up facing her own special challenges. While she was unable to do some things most people take for granted, she never let that keep her from making the most of every day she was given and was able to accomplish great things.
Dana attended the Laclede County Developmental Center in Lebanon for nearly 30 years. Dana enjoyed things like field trips and activities with her friends. Music always had a special effect on Dana, often moving her to heavy tears or joyful laughs. Her favorites included legends such as Dolly Parton and Johnny Cash.
Family is where Dana’s treasures were found. She is survived by the most incredible loving and selfless parents and three older sisters, Laurie, Kim and Ruth. It was with great joy Dana welcomed new members into her family and forever into her heart.
Survivors include her sisters Laurie (Mike) Vestal, Kim (Todd) Huckaba, and Ruth (Chris) Dill; nieces and nephews, Shannon (Phillip) Ray, Megan (Tyler) Templeton, Tessa (Spencer) Huckaba, Perry Huckaba, Ellary Huckaba, Dinny (Kimberly) Huckaba, Olivia (Jarid) Bowers, Audrey (Joshua) Jones and Raelee Dill; great-nieces and great-nephews, including Connor, Abigail, Delaney, Landri, Quinn, Bodie, Ajax, Saxon and Ian.
Dana is preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Omar Robertson, Ruth (Martin) Robertson and Mildred (Fritz) Robertson. Maternal grandparents, David Stalder and Laura (Feil) Stalder.
Dana lived a life full of love and support by many people, including her special friends, Cindy Whittenburg, Eileen Shockley, Marie Rupe, the staff of LCDC and the hospice team.
A brief visitation was held at 1 p.m. Monday Feb. 3, 2020, at Day Funeral Home, Marshfield, Missouri, with a celebration of life ceremony immediately following at 2 p.m. with Chaplin John Noble officiating. Dana will be laid to rest at Good Spring Cemetery close to her home, just outside Niangua.
Memorial contributions may be given to the Good Spring Cemetery and will be handled by Day Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.dayfh.com.
