Dale Prock, Marshfield, was born May 11, 1947 in Hartville, MO to Bill and Ruby (Mings) Prock. He departed this life on February 25, 2021 in his home at the age of 73.
Dale married Sharon Shannon on November 30, 1968. Together, they raised two daughters, Angie and Missy. Dale was a loving husband, father, grandpa and brother. He loved spending time at the lake, boating, fishing, and riding on the golf cart. He had worked for many years as a supervisor at Loren Cook.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and his daughter, Angie Colten.
Dale is survived by his wife, Sharon; his daughter, Missy Cantrell; son-in-law, Bobby Colten; sister, Sue Coleman; six grandchildren, Ashton Glenn and her husband Steven, Shelby Nosler and her husband Joey, Alex Colten and his fiance Elizebeth Joy, Sienna Colten, Alex Keenan and her husband Camron, and Ivie Cantrell; and ten great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, March 6, 2021 in the Marshfield Cemetery under the direction of Fraker Funeral Home, Inc.
