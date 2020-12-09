Curtis David Williams, 64, Elkland, Missouri was born August 11, 1956 to Cecil S. and Doris J. (Purcell) Williams in Gray Summit, Missouri and departed this life December 3, 2020 at his home.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Mark Williams.
Dave is survived by his loving wife, Alma, of the home; daughter, Lyndsay Williams (Mike); son, Kyle Williams; stepson, Willard Seitz; stepdaughter, Sharon Payne (Jeff); seven grandchildren; one great grandchild; two brothers, Dennis Williams (Beth) and Cecil Williams (Kathy); three sisters, Esther Morganthayler (Bud), Mary Keighley and Kelly Mitchell; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Dave proudly served his country with the United States Air Force from June 1974 to April 1977. He worked at General Tire in Illinois, did farm work, and built heavy equipment. Dave was a Security Guard for The Plaza Hotel in Springfield, Missouri. With this job he met some famous folks, President Bush, Tom T. Hall, ZZ Top and Merle Haggard to name a few. He enjoyed bow hunting, pond fishing and woodworking. Dave was a good hearted and fun-loving guy. He will be missed by all that knew and loved him and will especially be missed by Alma. Dave was the love of her life.
Cremation was entrusted to Day Funeral Home, Marshfield, Missouri. No services are planned at this time. Online condolences may be made at www.dayfh.com.
