CoxHealth will begin offering free Virtual Visits to people in southwest Missouri experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 on Monday, March 16.
To be evaluated, individuals should simply use code COVID when beginning a Virtual Visit. This service is available to anyone experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, which include a fever, cough and respiratory distress. Patients at risk may also have traveled to areas with widespread disease. If a provider feels a patient should be tested, he or she will make a referral so that may be conducted.
The availability of Virtual Visits by anyone, regardless of insurance or ability to pay, aligns with public health goals of keeping the disease from spreading throughout the community. This approach also prevents the spread of illness in medical facilities, and protects the local health care workforce so they can be ready to help those who need assistance.
https://www.coxhealth.com/services/virtualvisits/
