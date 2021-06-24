With the recent uptick in cases of COVID-19 across Southwestern Missouri, the leadership of the Webster County Health Unit COVID-19 Board of Directors and the Webster County COVID-19 Task Force met virtually on Monday, June 21 regarding the spread of the virus in our area. In 7 days leading up to the meeting, the health unit reported a significant increase in COVID cases two more Webster County deaths due to complications of the virus.
“That’s two families who will have one less loved one join them for Christmas Dinner,” said Scott Allen of the health unit. “They will have one less thing to be thankful for on Thanksgiving.”
Out of Missouri’s 114 counties, Webster is in the top ten list of worse counties in the state for COVID-19 case count over the past 14 days. On May 10, there were 21 active COVID-19 cases in Webster County. On June 14, the number jumped to 102. COVID-19 test positivity rate was 0.4% May 10 and case count was 3 per 100,000 population. On June 14, those numbers were at 16.5% for test positivity rate and case count was at 202 per 100,000 population. Recent sewershed samples in Marshfield revealed 96% of the COVID-19 virus found is of the Delta (India) variant. According to local health officials, this variant spreads much more aggressively through a community.
“The coronavirus is still here. This has not gone away, and the numbers are trending in the wrong direction. This delta variant that is showing up in our sewer shed also seems to be showing up in our testing and hospitalization numbers which are trending upwards,” said Board Chairman John Quinn. “I know we are worn out with hearing and dealing with the coronavirus, but we don’t seem to be able to move on from it quite yet. We don’t know everything about the Delta variant, but it does appear to be more contagious.”
As of this week, there are 18 Webster County residents admitted in Springfield hospitals because of COVID-19. On June 14, that number was 7. According to the health unit, while Webster County represents about 4% of the population feeding into these hospitals, its patients make up 18% of the COVID patients being treated.
“The good news is that we have the power to turn this around,” Allen added regarding the spread of COVID-19. “Since we started wearing masks, practicing social distancing, and enhanced sanitization, we have made a significant difference in the number of flu cases in the county. This time last year, during the 2019-2020 flu season, we had 559 positive flu cases in Webster County. To date there have been 6 cases reported for the 2020-2021 season.”
According to Allen, folks can take action to limit the spread of the virus by continuing to practice social distancing, using a mask when you’re around others in a confined space, washing your hands as well as sanitizing living and workspaces. Those who feel ill are advised to stay away from others and make arrangements to get tested.
“Other things you can do are bolster your immune system through nutrition and exercise, maintain good hygiene, and maintaining a minimum distance from others, especially if you feel sick, I would consider using online grocery pickups and other contactless marketing implementations to avoid the likelihood of transmission,” said Quinn. “If you do test positive, it’s important to educate yourself on treatments. Find a provider who will inspire confidence in your treatment plan.”
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has partnered with the health unit to offer free drive-thru testing at the Webster County Health Unit (233 E. Washington St). The events will be held on Wednesday June23 and June 30 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. free of charge. There is no registration required. The Health Unit offers testing every day from 3-4 p.m. at no cost as well as vaccinations by calling for an appointment. For more information on tests or vaccines, feel free to call the Health Unit at 417-859-2532 or go to www.webstercohealth.com.
“The health department is offering vaccinations free of charge and the health department will come to you. They are removing any obstacles they can from being able to provide the vaccines,” added Quinn. “One crucial area is not to assume your illness is something other than covid. If you have symptoms, please get tested. Quarantine is not enjoyable, but it is necessary to stop the spread.”
