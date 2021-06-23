Andy Fraker began working as a Webster County Court Bailiff over a decade ago, first at the county courthouse and most recently at the Justice Center. After 12 years of service to the county, dozens gathered to wish him farewell at a June 18 retirement party.
“He’s just a good, Godly man. He’s a support to the system and a personal support to me. Its been a lot over the years through the highs and lows and he’s always been there for me as a friend so when you ask about him retiring, selfishly that’s the first thing I think of is the way he’s treated me,” said Webster County Sheriff Roye Cole on Fraker’s retirement.
“But he’s a public servant his core and he takes serving people very seriously – he always has.”
According to Cole, Fraker headed revamp the organizations program when he joined the Sheriff’s Office described it as “coming natural to him.”
“Andy was raised in the midst of this career with his dad being Sheriff… he’s one of those kids that got dropped off at school by a police car,” Cole added. “He’s always been the type of person who supports law and order and he’s always treated others well and been a blessing to anyone around him. He can’t be replaced.”
While many were sad to say goodbye, Fraker seemed to look forward to what lies ahead.
“I plan to take care of my farm and just relax,” he smiled. “I can say I will miss all the people I worked with over the years.”
