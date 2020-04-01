Due to the coronavirus, the Conway Senior Center dining room is closed, but hot meals are available curbside from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Persons 60 years of age and older should put their order in one day in advance by calling 589-2079.
The menu is as follows:
April 1 — Taco salad
April 2 — Barbecued chicken
April 3 — Fish,
April 6 — Turkey roast
April 7 — Hawaiian meatballs
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.