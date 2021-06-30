Fordland’s Board of Education selected a team to handle its bevy of significant projects that have been in the works for a number of months.
The board picked Nabholz Construction out of three options at its meeting held at the middle school on June 17.
A four-person committee that included Superintendent Chris Ford took qualifications and went through the interview process with a trio of companies, which came to the consensus that Nabholz was the best fit.
While other contenders had experience doing work on education projects, the team was pleased with Nabholz's nearby work.
“They have a great reputation, and their two current construction management projects are [Springfield] Williams Elementary and Hillcrest High School, so they’ve done local [ones],” Ford said.
Among the tasks that the management company will oversee are the Eagles’ new high school activity center/competition gym and storm shelter at the Grades 6-12 campus. Also included are: the high school science expansion and upgrade; the elementary learning center expansion; elementary classroom addition; high school weight room and classroom expansion; high school band room renovation; and baseball/softball facility improvements.
There were other positives in Nabholz seen by Ford and members of the board. Ford said they intend to use as many local subcontractors as possible, and that while the other two companies intended to charge for 15 months, Nabholz projected the project to be completed in 10 months while only charging per hour when trailers were on-site.
Many of the aforementioned projects are part of Operation Eagle Pride, the second phase of Fordland R-III's long-range plan adopted by the board in 2014, made possible by a $2.74 million bond and levy increase passed by Fordland voters.
Ford presented a number of other updates at the recent meeting. The grant for the middle/high school safe room –– providing $1.3 million dollars of additional funding –– was signed, and Ford said it is “moving forward at light speed.” Now in the design phase, once that piece is approved, funds for construction can be received. While in the past, according to Ford, approval had to go to Washington D.C., it now needs approval at the state level in Jefferson City, which requires closer to a few weeks rather than months.
Also, refinement work continues to be done on the seat layout for the gym, currently estimated at seating 1,288. Along with bleacher seating, it's set to include 525 seat back chairs, along with bleacher seating. "It'll be a great setup for us," Ford said. "It'll be one of the most unique gyms in the area, and it'll really have a college feel. I'm excited for it."
Groundbreaking for the gym is set for August 19.
As summer school winds down –– Ford mentioned there were roughly 360 kids on campus this summer –– additional work is being done, including painting the middle school hallways and installing new basketball backboards, which will now be able to be controlled electronically.
