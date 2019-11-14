As a celebration of the fall season, Marshfield High School will host its first-ever Fall Fest Friday at the high school back parking lot.
Held from 5 to 8 p.m., the event will include potato chucking, face painting, a photo booth, a Powderpuff Tournament and other fall events. The festival began as an idea from Marshfield High School seniors Annie Gray and Daphne Boggs.
"The reason that we chose to host the Fall Fest was that Student Cabinet was challenged to promote community bonding and to improve school climate," said Michaela Bledsoe, MHS Student Cabinet marketing coordinator.
School clubs will be offering the following activities: cakewalk (National Honor Society), sugar skull/yarn craft (Spanish Club), face painting/make-and-take gifts (National Art Honor Society), pumpkin bowling (yearbook/newspaper), hot drinks (MHS Student Council), mini pumpkin painting (Youth Empowerment Program), corn toss (Life Group), selling pumpkin bottles (Gifted Program), fire pit/marshmallows (MESA), hayrides (FFA) and a potato cannon (Mr. Z’s class). Proceeds from the individual games go back to the school organizations. This event is free and open to the community.
