A co-worker made a comment during our budget meeting last week regarding college, noting it is a waste of time and money.
It gave me something to think about, especially since I graduated from a four-year college. I understand where he's coming from. There’s a risk of going to college because it’s expensive and it doesn’t make sense to spend money on college if you’re unsure of your career path. However, I must strongly disagree that college is a waste of time and money. Sure, you'll invest hours into classes that probably don't mean anything to employers and you're going to spend years paying off student loans, but there’s something valuable about college. I graduated from Southwest Baptist University in 2015 and I'm still paying off one of my loans, but I don’t regret the education I took away from it.
College is an eye-opening experience because it exposes you to a wide range of career fields that high school doesn’t offer. SBU offers more than 80 college degree programs, such as accounting, art, athletic training, Biblical studies, biochemistry, commercial arts, communication, computer information science, criminal justice, digital marketing and elementary education. That’s just some of the classes, but you get the point.
In college, you learn the value of responsibility and making your own decisions. Once you’re in college, you're basically on your own. You decide when you get up and how much effort you're going to put into your classes. You choose whether or not you’re going to stay up late studying for an exam or go hangout with friends.
College also shows you how to work with others. In some courses, you’re paired up with individuals to complete a project. You have to collaborate with each other to come up with a meeting time to discuss the project, assign roles and divide the tasks. When you stay in a dormitory, it teaches you how to live with someone else. You both have different schedules and classes, but you learn to work it out, so your routine doesn’t conflict with your roommates. It teaches you how to communicate with others and problem solve.
Not only that, but for me personally, college is something that drew me closer to God and provided me with the friends I have today. On Saturday, I attended SBU's Homecoming event, but this year was a little different. I participated in a Bearcat 5k/1 mile run to support a friend who lost her husband in 2017. When I arrived on campus that morning, I felt at home and it was a treat getting to see people decked out in their SBU t-shirts and hats. There’s so much more that I could say about the experience, but college is worth it. It's a big investment, but it's so worth it.
