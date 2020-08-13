I heard about the coin shortage on the news.
Maybe it's from people wishing 2020 will be over. OK, all jokes aside, it turns out to be just a disruption in coin circulation. With everyone using credit cards now, it makes me wonder how long we’ll have coins, but it’s something I hope doesn’t go away.
I’m somewhat of an old-fashioned woman. I still prefer mailing letters and walking to the post office to pick up stamps. It’s the same thing with coins. They’ve been around for a long time, and I’ve gotten so used to them.
The coins came in handy whenever I went to the public library in Butler and printed copies for school worksheets or Sunday school lessons.
In 2014, I worked as a housekeeper at Windermere Conference Center in Roach, Missouri. At that time, I was already signed up for my first mission trip to Houston, Texas, through Southwest Baptist University’s Missions Program, so I needed to start saving up for it. While at Windermere, I started collecting small change and adding it to my trip fund. Sometimes, guests left quarters and thank you notes underneath the pillows for the housekeepers, which was a very common thing to do there.
I’d asked the head housekeeper or my coworkers if they wanted the change, but they laughed and said, “You keep them, Sarah. They’re not worth much.”
Yet with each penny or quarter, I thanked God for his provision. It still added up to my mission trip and pretty soon my friends on the conference center noticed. Some of them donated their coins to help with the trip.
I can’t remember how much I had by the end of the summer, but that coin collection, along with donations from my church back in Butler and other friends, played a part in paying for my trip.
These coins are precious and each one tells a story. I still have the Sacagawea dollar Dad gave me for my 10th birthday. Engraved on the obverse side is Sacagawea, carrying her baby in a basket on her back. Her blank stare on that coin fills me with curiosity.
We don’t think much about change because it’s just a penny or a nickel. When I pull them out of my purse, I don’t think much about them. In certain scenarios, say I’m at Casey’s or Price Cutter, I’ll see if I can give exact change, but that's about it.
It all adds up, though. At the end of their meetings, members of the Missouri Cherry Blossom Festival Auxiliary donate coins to contribute to scholarships for students in the Webster County area. I’m sure other organizations in the area and around the world do something similar. After all, money’s money, even though the value might seem small.
As we progress forward, I hope our coins still hold value for a long time, not only for our currency, but for our history. They're more than just pocket change.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.