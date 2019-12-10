Clydie Ruth (Hogoboom) Dugan, 83, Buffalo, Missouri, was born July 2, 1936, in El Dorado, Kansas, to Virgil and Mary (Cundell) Hogoboom, but she was raised by Virgil and Faye Hogoboom (whom Clydie considered to be her mother). She departed this life Dec. 7, 2019, in Marshfield, Missouri.
She spent her early childhood in Kansas until her parents, Virgil and Faye, moved to the Windyville, Missouri, area. It was there that she met Delmer (Jack) Dugan. They were united in marriage on Feb. 11, 1956, and to this union one daughter, Debra Kay, was born.
Clydie’s life was always about her family. She was so proud of her grandsons, Kevin and Jason. She and Jack followed Kevin around to watch him bullride and Jason to watch him do his team roping when they were able. Clydie especially loved her great-grandkids and great-great-grandkids. Anyone who knew Clydie loved her cheerful, loving and caring way.
She drove a school bus for Dallas County R-1 for 30 years. She and Jack also operated their dairy farm. They loved fishing together. Clydie enjoyed playing bingo and going to the casino.
Clydie was preceded in death by her parents, Virgil and Faye Hogoboom and Mary Rogers; her husband of 50-plus years, Delmar (Jack) Dugan; two brothers, Albert Hogoboom and Paul Hogoboom; and her great-great grandson, Everret James Blankenship.
She is survived by her daughter, Debbie Wiese and husband, Dave, of Windyville, Missouri; two grandsons, Kevin Chapman and wife Tricia of Nixa, Missouri, and Jason Chapman of Windyville, Missouri; five great-grandkids: Monica Blankenship and husband, Brandon, of Clarksville, Tennessee, Bailey Chapman and Jorge Breshears of Lebanon, Missouri, Wyatt Chapman and Braden Wallace of Pleasant Hope, Missouri, and Alyssa and Alex Hackney of Nixa, Missouri; one brother, Virgil C. (Junior) and wife, Florence Hogoboom, of El Dorado, Kansas; one sister, Eva Garlick of Wichita, Kansas; as well as a whole host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Clydie is already greatly missed.
Funeral services for Clydie Ruth Dugan will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at Cedar Ridge Freewill Baptist Church. Burial will be in the Cedar Ridge Cemetery. Visitation will be held 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at Cedar Ridge Freewill Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Cedar Ridge Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.dayfh.com.
