Caregivers work endlessly night and day to ensure their loved ones receive the best quality of life possible. This immeasurable feat often creates additional strain on the health and emotional well-being of the caregiver.
To tackle this ever-growing issue, SeniorAge Area Agency on Aging and Webco Manor are offering a caregiver-focused health program at Webco Manor. The evidence-based Stress-Busting Program is a 9-week course that teaches effective coping skills and helps caregivers of loved ones with Alzheimer's or dementia manage stress that might be occurring in their daily lives.
To register for the Stress-Busters class, please call the Marshfield Senior Center at 859-3555. Classes begin at Webco Manor on Monday, Oct. 7, and run for 90 minutes each Monday for nine weeks.
