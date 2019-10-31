The Congressional impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump is moving right along, with all of the members of three Congressional committees listening to closed-door testimonies from witnesses into the White House's communications with the nation of Ukraine.
The Marshfield Mail is a local paper, and I doubt whether anyone in Webster County cares much about their local editor’s opinion on whether or not impeachment is warranted and should move forward. However, as someone who has listened in on a large number of discussions about the process, I am consistently struck by a few basic misunderstandings about the process, and those seem worth addressing here.
It appears to me that a lot of people failed to pay appropriate attention in their high school civics course. The result has been errors in information about the presidential impeachment process, something we have only seen in this country on three previous occasions.
Most people reading this will remember the impeachment of former President Bill Clinton, who went through an intensive impeachment process but ultimately did not receive the two-thirds majority vote necessary for expulsion from office.
Some of our readers will also recall the events that led to President Richard Nixon's resignation from the presidency. (Nixon resigned before he could be removed from office by a Senate vote, although that vote seemed fairly well assured.) The impeachment effort for President Andrew Johnson was before all of our times, in 1868, and he was spared from removal from office by a single vote.
Even with our last impeachment so relatively close in our rear-view mirrors, the misunderstanding and misinformation about the process persist.
Here are some important things to know:
• Impeachment can be based on treason, bribery or high crimes and misdemeanors, according to the U.S. Constitution.
• Although these are serious matters, impeachment does not require that the subject be charged with a crime. In the Federalist Papers, Alexander Hamilton writes that impeachment centers on "the abuse or violation of some public trust." He adds, "They are of a nature which may with peculiar propriety be denominated political, as they relate chiefly to injuries done immediately to society itself."
• Impeachment is not the same as removal from office. An impeachment is similar to an indictment in criminal court. It allows for an investigation and a set of hearings into the activities of a sitting president or another official of the executive branch. After the impeachment case is laid out in public session, a legislative vote may follow.
• A two-thirds majority Senate vote in favor of impeachment will result in removal from office and possible disqualification from holding future office.
• Only the U.S. House of Representatives call for impeachment of an official, and only the Senate can vote to remove an official from office. The Chief justice of the Supreme Court presides over impeachment proceedings.
• Members of Congress cannot be impeached. Our constitution provides for impeachment only of civil officers of government. Members of Congress are not considered civil officers. Senators and Representatives may be subject to expulsion or censure by their own legislative body under the leadership of either the House Committee on Standards of Official Conduct or the Senate Select Committee on Ethics.
• Over the past few weeks, witnesses have been questioned in a closed-door chamber in preparation for possible impeachment proceedings in what is called an impeachment inquiry. Three committees, the Intelligence, Foreign Affairs, and Oversight and Reform committees, are involved in the inquiry, and all of their members are invited to attend. Among these committee members are 47 Republicans who are permitted to be in attendance and question witnesses. Nevertheless, a large number of Republicans, including our own Rep. Vicky Hartzler of Missouri’s 4th Congressional District, stormed the secure chamber on Oct. 23 to demand transparency. It was a big media event. The Representatives brought Domino’s pizza to sustain them in their freedom-fighting efforts.
Citizenship carries somber responsibilities, and one of these responsibilities is to be an informed decision-maker and active participant in our democracy. This is true regardless of party or creed.
These are serious times, and impeachment is a serious measure. Keeping a cool, informed head on our shoulders will be important in the coming days.
Oh, and a bonus tip: Don’t say “The Ukraine." That’s just not a thing anymore. “The” Ukraine was the name in use when the country existed as a territory of the Soviet Union; in 1993, that government requested that the article be dropped. We’ll be hearing a lot about this place over the next several weeks.
