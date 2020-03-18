As an effort to take reasonable and responsible precautionary steps to address the spreading of Coronavirus in our area, the City of Marshfield is taking the following steps.
Through the end of the month of March, all city-sponsored public events and meetings are canceled or to be considered postponed. This includes all recreational events, sports events, coach trainings, committee meetings, and any other meetings involving departments within the city, or the use of city property to include the municipal court scheduled for March 17th, 2020. The need for cancellations will be reviewed at the end of March to determine if a continuation of this order is necessary.
Additionally, in support of the recommendations from Governor Parson's office, we request, and strongly urge, that with the exception of educational institutions, daycares and businesses, all meetings and events in the Marshfield community, especially those involving 50 people or more be cancelled or postponed until Coronavirus concerns are no longer an issue.
Educational institutions should refer to CDC guidelines in determining whether to remain open.
The Webster County COVID-19 Task force, Webster County Health Unit, as well as City of Marshfield Emergency Management will continue to monitor this situation and pass along information relating to the need for social distancing as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.