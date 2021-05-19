Cindy Rachelle Cantrell

Cindy Rachelle Cantrell, age 53, of Niangua, Missouri, was born June 20,

1967, in Wichita, Kansas, to Gordon and Virginia L. (Payne) Johnson, both

proceeded her in death. She was welcomed into the arms of her Savior

May 10, 2021, at Cox South Hospital from complications due to Covid-19.

Her husband and children were at her side.

Cindy was united in marriage to Daniel Leland Cantrell on Friday the 13 th , in

the park, in the rain, by the waterfall, May 2005. Cindy was a housewife,

she enjoyed decorating their home and entertaining her family and friends

on holidays and other special occasions, she went all out with her

decorating at Christmas. Cindy suffered from her teenage years with

Rheumatoid Arthritis. She attended Destiny Church in Marshfield, Missouri.

Cindy is survived by her husband, Dan of the home; daughter, Tesia

Nickole Lawrence and husband Steven of Buffalo, Missouri; son, Matthew

Ray Sevier and partner Brittani and granddaughter Evelyn Ray Sevier of

Marshfield, Missouri; sister, Debbie Hodges and Husband Rick of Hollister,

Missouri; brothers, Steven Johnson of Marshfield, Missouri and Michael

Johnson and partner Bridget of Niangua, Missouri; and a host of nieces,

nephews, aunts, uncles, and friends.

Memorial service will be Saturday, May 22, 2021, at 2:30 p.m., at Destiny

Church, 1235 Spur Drive, Marshfield, Missouri. In lieu of flowers, the family

requests those desiring to give memorial contributions be made to Choices

Pregnancy Center, PO Box 880, Marshfield, Missouri 65706, or left at the

Destiny Church. Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of

Cremations of the Ozarks. To leave an online condolence, please visit

www.cremationsoftheozarks.com .

