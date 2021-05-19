Cindy Rachelle Cantrell, age 53, of Niangua, Missouri, was born June 20,
1967, in Wichita, Kansas, to Gordon and Virginia L. (Payne) Johnson, both
proceeded her in death. She was welcomed into the arms of her Savior
May 10, 2021, at Cox South Hospital from complications due to Covid-19.
Her husband and children were at her side.
Cindy was united in marriage to Daniel Leland Cantrell on Friday the 13 th , in
the park, in the rain, by the waterfall, May 2005. Cindy was a housewife,
she enjoyed decorating their home and entertaining her family and friends
on holidays and other special occasions, she went all out with her
decorating at Christmas. Cindy suffered from her teenage years with
Rheumatoid Arthritis. She attended Destiny Church in Marshfield, Missouri.
Cindy is survived by her husband, Dan of the home; daughter, Tesia
Nickole Lawrence and husband Steven of Buffalo, Missouri; son, Matthew
Ray Sevier and partner Brittani and granddaughter Evelyn Ray Sevier of
Marshfield, Missouri; sister, Debbie Hodges and Husband Rick of Hollister,
Missouri; brothers, Steven Johnson of Marshfield, Missouri and Michael
Johnson and partner Bridget of Niangua, Missouri; and a host of nieces,
nephews, aunts, uncles, and friends.
Memorial service will be Saturday, May 22, 2021, at 2:30 p.m., at Destiny
Church, 1235 Spur Drive, Marshfield, Missouri. In lieu of flowers, the family
requests those desiring to give memorial contributions be made to Choices
Pregnancy Center, PO Box 880, Marshfield, Missouri 65706, or left at the
Destiny Church. Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of
Cremations of the Ozarks. To leave an online condolence, please visit
www.cremationsoftheozarks.com .
