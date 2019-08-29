Christopher Lee Wells, son of Ivan and Vicki (Caton) Wells, was born April 22, 1982, in Independence, Missouri, and passed away August 25, 2019, in Seymour, Missouri. He was 37 years, 4 months, and 3 days of age.
Christopher graduated from Conway High School and was employed at Hentges Tree Service in Marshfield, Missouri. He married April Denise Wells in August 2003. In school, he played basketball, baseball and soccer. In his spare time, he enjoyed watching movies, playing video games, and hunting. He loved his family very much.
Christopher was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Ray and Esther Wells of Peace Valley, Missouri, and his maternal grandparents, Owen and Marianne Caton of Pomona, Missouri.
He is survived by his wife, April Wells, his parents, Ivan and Vicki Wells of Strafford, Missouri, two sons, Chase Wells and Caleb Wells, both of Strafford, Missouri, one step-daughter, Alycea Compton of Memphis, Tennessee, one sister and brother-in-law, Kimberly and Will Calton of Strafford, Missouri, numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends who will miss him greatly.
Memorial services for Christopher Wells will be held Sunday, September 8, 2019, at 2:00 PM at Craig-Hurtt Funeral Home. Burial will be in Mackey Cemetery, Pomona, Missouri, at a later date. Services and cremation are under the direction of Craig-Hurtt Funeral Home, Mountain Grove.
Online condolences at www.craighurttfuneralhome.com
