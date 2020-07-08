Christine (Grimmer) Biellier, 71, Marshfield, Missouri, passed away suddenly July 3, 2020. She was born Oct. 4, 1948, in Austin, Texas, to Lois Welch and Edward Allen Grimmer. She attended Northview High School in Covina, California and was a member of Eastern Star. She always kept busy by enjoying her many hobbies (cooking, canning, gardening, camping and crafting). She loved all things Christmas, as well as her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lois Ann Welch and Edward Allen Grimmer; her nephew Baby Martin; and two grandchildren, Jeffery Murray and Christopher Brian Watts.
She is survived by four children and their spouses: Joe Dan Lynch Jr. (Annette), Linda Watts Graves (Alan), James Lynch, Becky Lynch and Gene Lee Weihe Jr. (Kristie); 13 grandchildren, Tara Lynn Watts (Russell Butts), Kimberly Rhodus (Jeremy), Sarah Jenkins, Justin Lynch (Dakota), Cory McNerney, EJ Lynch (Laci), Katie Weddle (Alex), Kaylin Lynch, Garrett McKee, Tiffany Graves (Jeremy Koster), Amanda Lynch, Michael Graves and Ezra Weihe; 22 great-grandchildren, Aydian Cobb, Eli Butts, Kynnady Butts, Emmalynn Rose Butts, Maddox Butts, Lane Koster, Greyson Lynch, Jayden Lynch, Wyatt Myers, Casey Rhodus, Chayton Rhodus, Walker Rhodus, Maddie Wideman, Gabbie Wideman, Chris Jenkins, Abbie Jenkins, Lily Jenkins, Izzy Jenkins, Charley Jenkins, Peyton Lynch, Addie McKee and Lucas McKee; two siblings, Kenneth Grimmer (Karen Stubblefield), brother, and Cathlene Martin (Ken), sister; three nieces and two nephews, Lisa Deveny, Wendy Weist, Julie Tyler, Ken (Ditto) Martin Jr., and Eric Grimmer; her lifelong friend Gene Weihe Sr.; and her very special companion, Socks.
Funeral services will be at Franker Funeral Home, Inc. at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 9, 2020, with burial to follow in Marshfield Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday evening from 2 to 6 p.m., or call ahead to view due to COVID-19 restrictions.
