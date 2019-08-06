On Aug. 24, about 25 to 30 different kid businesses will be represented during the first-ever Children's Business Fair Saturday, Aug. 24, at Young's Shopping Center, 900 W. Washington St., Marshfield.
The event will take place from 1 to 5 p.m. Children will develop a brand, create a product or service, build a marketing strategy and then open for customers at the one-day marketplace. There will be 25 booths set up during the event.
"We can accept up to 16 more kid-run businesses," said organizer Crystal Hilton. "Each child entrepreneur will develop a business plan, create or package their product, market their business and complete all customer transactions. And they get to keep their profits!"
The entry fee is $10, which goes into the "seed money" for the most promising business in each age group. However, one business will be named the overall favorite and receive $250 to re-invest into their business (thanks to a partnership with GRO Marshfield).
Hilton said that the cost of developing a product should not be a deterrent. "There are sponsors available to assist with booth fee or start-up cost in the form of a micro-loan," she said. "The business currently signed up range from slime and candy survival kits, to wood working and cement fire bowls, to crochet and kids fashion. A lemonade stand, interactive craft/dessert booth or artist display would be wonderful additions.:
The Children's Business Fair is a sponsored event through GRO Marshfield, Acton Academy, the Acton School of Business and other volunteers.
