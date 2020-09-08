Chester Lee Hargus, 72, of Elkland, Missouri, was born Feb. 27, 1948, to Lorin and Eva Mae (Cantrell) Hargus in Denver, Colorado. He departed this life on Sept. 7, 2020, at Mercy Hospital in Springfield, Missouri.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lorin and Eva Mae Hargus, and his beloved dog, Rowdy.
Chester is survived by his wife, Darla, of 48 years; their three children, Julie Patterson (Chris), Jason Hargus (Amy) and Heather Bower (Justin). Chester and Darla have nine grandchildren: Tyler Patterson, Annamarie McLean, Derrick Davidson, Sierra Martin, Jacob Hargus, Garrett Hargus, Audrey Peterson, Tate Peterson and Ely Bower. He is also survived by four great-grandchildren; sister, Judy Stockton (Chuck) of Elkland, Missouri; as well as a host of family and friends.
Chester was a hardworking, honest man who loved his family and a good day’s work. He was a caring neighbor and friend, who loved a good cup of coffee and a tall tale. His love for farming lasted his whole life as he grew up milking cows, raising chickens and baling hay on his parents’ farm. He also loved a fast car and spent much of his high school years racing hot cars on the Buffalo square. His working years were as a truck driver until his retirement in 2005. He was a member of the Teamsters #245. During retirement, he rekindled his love for tractor-pulling with his grandkids, building mini hot rod tractors and teaching them how to go out the gate. His quick wit and smile will be missed by all who knew him.
Celebration of Life visitation will be held 5 to 8 p.m., Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at Day Funeral Home, Marshfield, Missouri. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Pleasant View Cemetery or Elkland Christian Church. Online condolences may be made at www.dayfh.com.
