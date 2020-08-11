Cheryl Ann (Kolesar) Richards, 52, passed away on July 29, 2020. Cheryl was born on Oct. 17, 1967, in Douglas, Michigan.
She graduated from Marshfield High.
Cheryl was an amazing soul with a great sense of humor. She was witty, never leaving a sarcastic remark unsaid and very outspoken. She enjoyed spending time with her two granddaughters, as well as reading, doing puzzles, camping and socializing and laughing with friends, all while having a cold one in her hand.
Cheryl is survived by her significant and best friend of over 10 years, Tom Blachowske; her daughter, Amanda (Harman) Bozman; her son, Austin Harman; two granddaughters, Aryanna and Chevelle; her mother, Linda Bunch; and six brothers, Danny Kolesar, Mike Kolesar, Darby Bunch, James Bunch, Billy Bunch and Newt Bunch.
A celebration of life is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at 10 a.m. in Marshfield, Missouri, at Fraker Funeral Home, Inc.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Fraker to help with the cost of her final expenses.
