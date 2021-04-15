The Missouri Cherry Blossom Festival in Marshfield is an annual three-day event in the spring that celebrates the city of Marshfield and the state of Missouri. Activities are varied and are scheduled throughout the event. People and events that have impacted our city, state, and nation are honored and remembered at a luncheon, dinner or special ceremony held during the three day event. This years festival will run from April 21-24.
For ticket information, click here.
Wednesday, April 21
6:30 PM- Fourth Annual Cherry Blossom Kick-Off Concert, “Cherry Blossom for a Cause” benefiting the Randy Travis Foundation. Rhonda Vincent & The Rage will perform. Isaac Kenneth will perform the preview show beginning at 6:30 pm.
Doors open at 6 pm. Lulu Roman (Hee Haw) will serve as master of ceremonies. Randy Travis WILL be in attendance.
Location: Marshfield Activity Center
Tickets: $25 per person
Thursday, April 22
9 AM to 4 PM – Cherry Blossom Quilt Show
Location: Marshfield Assembly of God
9 AM- Interview with Baseball Legend, Bill Virdon. Moderator, Tim Pletkovich
Location: Marshfield Assembly of God
10:30 AM- Larry Cook (Presidential Historian) will speak about “First Ladies in the DAR”
Location: Marshfield Assembly of God
11:30 AM- “Little Sister on the Prairie: The Carrie Ingalls you never knew” presentation by Julie Hedgepeth Williams (Author)
Location: Marshfield Assembly of God
11:30 AM- 1 PM- Enchilada Dinner benefiting the Fordland Memorial Library
Location: Marshfield Assembly of God Fellowship Hall
Tickets: $10 per person
1:10 PM- Cherry Blossom Tea, Keith Thibodeaux (Little Ricky, I Love Lucy) will speak at the “I Love Lucy” themed tea
Marshfield Activity Center (Donations Accepted)
Advance Reservation Required. Call 417-468-3661
3:10 PM- “Legends of Television and Screen” PanelFeaturing actors and actresses from several classic television shows and cinema classics- Kami Cotler (The Waltons), Trina Parks (James Bond, Diamonds are Forever), Charlotte Stewart (Little House on the Prairie), Rebecca Holden (Knight Rider), Karolyn Grimes (It’s a Wonderful Life), Max Gail (Barney Miller), Geri Reischl (The Brady Bunch) and others. Moderator, Tammi Bula (The Waltons)
Location: Marshfield Assembly of God
4:30 PM- Ella Dickey Literacy Awards, Honoring: Scot England, David Harrison, Larry Cook, Cheryl Rogers-Barnett, John Brown and Louis Graziano
Location: Marshfield Assembly of God
4:30 PM-7 PM- Fish Fry to benefit the Vivian Stuber Memorial Library in Niangua
Location: Marshfield Assembly of God Fellowship Hall
Tickets: $10 per person
7 PM- “Tea for Three: Lady Bird, Pat & Betty” – This witty, sly and deeply moving play explores the hopes, fears and loves of Lady Bird Johnson, Pat Nixon and Betty Ford
Sponsored by the Route 66 Repertory Theatre
Location: Jubilee Theater Center
Tickets $20 per person
Friday, April 23
9 AM to 4 PM – Cherry Blossom Quilt Show, sponsored by the Cherry Blossom Auxiliary
Location: Marshfield Assembly of God
9 AM to 3 PM – Nostalgia Fest Autograph Show at the Marshfield Activity Center. Featuring the VIP guests of the Cherry Blossom Festival, complete with cast members from numerous classic television shows and other VIP
guests. (Free Admission)
12 PM to 6 PM – Vendors on the historic Marshfield
1 PM to 4 PM – Webster County Museum will be open
8 AM- Laura Ingalls Wilder Home and Museum hosts, “Nellie’s Breakfast”- Alison Arngrim (Nellie Oleson, Little House on the Prairie) will speak- The breakfast will benefit the fundraising efforts of the Wilder
Home and Museum. Sponsored by Federal Protection
Location: Marshfield Assembly of God Fellowship Hall
Tickets are $25 per person
9:30 AM- “Remembering the Korean War” panel. Featuring Korean War veterans, sharing personal accounts of the forgotten conflict that shaped the modern world.
Location: Marshfield Assembly of God
10:35 AM- “Remembering the Ozark Jubilee” Panel, featuring cast members of the 1950’s ABC television network program that showcased country music’s top stars of the day- Moderator, Tom Peters (Missouri State University)
Location: Marshfield Assembly of God
11:30 AM- Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield Foundation Luncheon- Commemorating the 160th anniversary of the first major battle of the Trans-Mississippi Theater of the American Civil War- Ulysses Grant Dietz (great, great grandson of President Ulysses S. Grant) and Bertram Hayes-Davis (great, great grandson of Jefferson Davis) will be interviewed on stage about their Civil War ancestors and their leadership during the war.
Location: Marshfield Assembly of God Fellowship Hall
Tickets are $25 per person
1 PM- Annual Missouri Walk of Fame Ceremony, Honoring six famous Missourians with stars on the historic Walk of Fame. Honorees include: Brett Williams (Chiefs), Oscar Charleston (Baseball), Todd Oliver (Ventriloquist), Aunt Norma Champion (Television Personality), Norma Jean (Entertainer) and Roy Rogers Jr. (Entertainer)
Location: Marshfield Assembly of God
2:20 PM- “Remembering WW II” panel, featuring WW II veterans, including: Dorinda Nicholson (Pearl Harbor child), Robert Boeke, Laura Hunt and others. Moderator, Myra Miller
Location: Marshfield Assembly of God
3:30 PM- John Brown (Fox 2 News, St. Louis) will speak about his book, “Missouri Legends: Famous People from the Show Me State”
Location: Marshfield Assembly of God
4:20 PM- 10th Annual Dred and Harriet Scott Reconciliation Forum- Hosted by the Dred Scott Heritage Foundation of St. Louis
Location: Marshfield Assembly of God
5:20 PM- “James Monroe: Founding Father and 5th President of the United States” panel, featuring Richard Gatchell (descendant of President James Monroe) and Mary Achor (Presidential Historian)
Location: Marshfield Assembly of God
Saturday, April 24
9 AM to 3 PM – Vendors on the historic Marshfield Square
10 AM to 4 PM – Webster County Museum will be open
9 AM until plants are gone – Evelyn Hampton Garden Club Plant Sale (331 South Clay)
9 AM to 3 PM – Nostalgia Fest Autograph Show at the Marshfield Activity Center. Featuring the VIP guests of the Cherry Blossom Festival, complete with cast members from numerous classic television shows and other VIP guests. (Free Admission)
8 AM- Presidential Prayer Breakfast hosted by the Elkland Independent Methodist Church, featuring Cheryl Rogers Barnett (daughter of Roy Rogers and Dale Evans) as the keynote speaker
Location: Marshfield Assembly of God Fellowship Hall
Donations accepted for Zuzu’s House
9:30 AM- “Presidential Inaugurations” panel, featuring: Mary Achor (Presidential Historian), Larry Cook (Presidential Historian) and Louis Picone (Presidential Historian)- Moderator, George Cleveland (Grandson of President Grover Cleveland)
Location: Marshfield Assembly of God
10:30 AM- Louis Picone, Presidential historian and author will speak about his new book, “Grant’s Tomb: The Epic Death of Ulysses S. Grant and the Making of an American Pantheon.”
Location: Marshfield Assembly of God
11:30 AM- Bobby G and Lily Garst History Series: “Mamie’s World”- Personal recollections on the life of Former First Lady Mamie Eisenhower by her Granddaughter, Mary Jean Eisenhower
Location: Marshfield Assembly of God
12 PM- Marshfield High School Alumni luncheon, Lola Fern Day’s family will serve her FAMOUS cashew chicken
Location: Marshfield Assembly of God Fellowship Hall
Advance tickets: $12 per person
1:20 PM- “It’s a Wonderful Life Uncovered: An Inside Look at Scene Details and Curiosities You’ve Been Missing All These Years”- Presentation by author, Michael Willian (The Essential It’s a Wonderful Life: A Scene-by-Scene Guide to the Classic Film- In celebration of the film’s 75th anniversary
Location: Marshfield Assembly of God
2:20 PM- Robert and Edith Garst History Convocation with Louis Graziano, last witness to the German surrender of WW II-
Location: Marshfield Assembly of God
*The cast of Descendants from Marshfield Community Theatre will perform between panel segments at 2:20 PM and the cast of Mama Mia between panel segments at 3:30 PM.
3:30 PM- “Presidential Family Forum” Featuring descendants of many of the American Presidential Families, Moderator, Larry Cook (Presidential Historian)
Location: Marshfield Assembly of God
11th Annual State Dinner with Tweed Roosevelt
(great grandson of President Theodore Roosevelt)
6:30 PM- Doors open, Location: Marshfield Activity Center
7 PM- State Dinner will begin- $60 per person
Sunday, April 25
11 AM – Cherry Blossom Sunday, Margaret Kerry (Disney’s, Tinker Bell) will speak
Location: Elkland Independent Methodist Church; Free Event
1:30 PM – “First Ladies Piano Concert”, 10 pianists, 1 organist play simultaneously in a concert filled with patriotic and gospel music. This concert is a Missouri Bicentennial event. Missouri First Lady Teresa Parson will attend along with several former First Ladies of the state- Pat Allen Baker will direct.
Location: Marshfield United Methodist Church- Free Event
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.