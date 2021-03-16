Cheri Jean Steging, 75, Marshfield, MO, daughter of Ferald and Norma Jean Lowe was born September 20, 1945 in St. Louis, Missouri and departed this life on March 14, 2021 in her home.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Susie.
Cheri is survived by her two sons, Steven Lindley, Niangua, Missouri and Chris Mojonnier and wife Lisa, Springfield, Missouri; daughter, Debra Hyder and husband Ryan, Niangua, Missouri; four grandchildren, Adam Lindley, Kayleigh Hyder, Kelby Hyder, and Alex Hyder; brother, Robert Lowe and wife Lynn; niece, Lisa Lowe all of Los Angles California, and a host of family and friends.
Cheri adored her grandchildren! She loved traveling and especially going on cruises. Cheri owned and operated KAABY Financial and H & R Block in Marshfield for 27 years.
Memorial visitation for Cheri Jean Steging will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday March 18, 2021 at Day Funeral Home, Marshfield, MO. Online condolences may be made at www.dayfh.com.
