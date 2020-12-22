Charles Robert "Bob" Clark, 93, of Marshfield, MO, was born August 20, 1927 in Springfield, MO. He left this walk of life, to be in the arms of Jesus on the morning of December 17, 2020 with his loving wife and family by his side.
On April 17, 1948 Bob was united in marriage to Mary Franklin and to this union two children were born.
Bob proudly served our country in the United States Army during WWII. He was a 3rd degree Mason, a member of the Shrine, and also served as a member of the Lions Club. He started his professional career at Harry Cooper Supply Co. in Springfield, MO. He then moved to Marshfield, MO in 1968 to work at Sho-Me Power, where he worked for over 20 years and later retired from there. He served as Mayor to the people of Marshfield for 10 years. Family and friends were very important to Bob, but nothing was ever more important that honoring God and serving his wife, Mary. He never met a stranger and always had a way to make you smile. Bob was a member of the First Baptist Church of Marshfield and attended as long as his health permitted.
Preceding him in death were his parents; daughter, Charlotte Marie Clark; son, Dr. Ted C. Clark.
Bob is survived by his loving wife of 72 years, Mary; three grandchildren, Teddy Charles Clark II and wife, Kristine of Stillwater, Oklahoma, Cynthia Clark of St. Joseph, Illinois and Tyler Clark and wife Laura of Columbia, Missouri; five great grandchildren, Taigan, Kadynce, Zachary, Ariel and Ray; one great-great granddaughter, Brynlee and a host of relatives and friends.
We celebrate his life and his accomplishments and will cherish our memories of him for the rest of our lives. He will be greatly missed.
Funeral services for C.R. "Bob" Clark will be held at 2:30, Saturday, December 26, 2020 at Day Funeral Home, Marshfield, MO. Burial will be in Mission Ridge Cemetery, near Urbana, MO. Online condolences may be made at www.dayfh.com.
