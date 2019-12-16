Charles Eugene Letterman, Marshfield, was born Dec, 24, 1951, in Niangua, Missouri, to Harold and Ova Lee (Hargus) Letterman. He departed this life and entered the loving arms of his savior, Jesus Christ, on Dec. 11, 2019, at the age of 67.
Charles retired after 34 years as a grading superintendent at APAC Masters Jackson. He spent the last nine years doing what he loved, helping people and golfing. He especially loved spending time with his family and watching his grandchildren play ball, with a couple of tea parties added in. He attended First Baptist Church. He was a member of the Optimist Club, and was a longtime member of Marshfield Whispering Oaks Country Club.
He was preceded in death by his father.
He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Denise, of the home; children, Heather Johnson (Bryan) Fort Smith, Arkansas, Raymond Letterman (Rainy), Niangua, and Charlee Alexander (Matt), Nixa; his mother, Ova Lee Letterman, Niangua; brothers, Larry Letterman (Judy), Marshfield, Michael Letterman (Becky), Marshfield, and Steve Letterman, Strafford; sisters, Saundra Hagler (Russ), Springfield, and Pat Cantrell (Ted), Niangua; and seven grandchildren.
Funeral services were at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in Fraker Funeral Home, Inc.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Optimist Club and left in care of Fraker Funeral Home, Inc., P.O. Box 85, Marshfield MO 65706.
