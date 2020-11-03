Charles Edmond "Pete" Miller, III was born January 6, 1966 in Marshfield, MO. He departed this life on October 28, 2020 in his home at the age of 54.
Pete had worked as a truck driver.
He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Edmond "Eddie" Miller.
Pete is survived by his mother, Vonna Blankenship, Marshfield; and four siblings, Tammy Jo Claxton, Seymour, Donna Gilbert, Billings, James Miller, Seymour, and Roger Miller, Seymour; and numerous cousins and friends.
No services are planned at this time. Cremation is entrusted to the care of Fraker Funeral Home, Inc.
