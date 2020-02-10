EDITOR'S NOTE: This is the first installment of a monthly column by the Marshfield Area Chamber of Commerce.
The Marshfield Chamber of Commerce was created with 18 members on April 19, 1972. It was organized for the purpose of advancing the commercial, industrial and civic interests of Marshfield and its trade territory.
When looking through the Chamber’s history, you’ll find many names from our early days that match the names of our current and recent board members. Over the years, the business leaders of Marshfield have clearly inspired their children, as well as nieces and nephews, to support their local community, and this is something we hope to see continue with future generations.
Over the last 48 years, the name of the organization has changed slightly, but the goal remains the same. Today, our mission is still to promote and meet the needs of our business and industry partners to create the best community in which to live, work and do business. The Chamber exists to promote economic growth and enhance the quality of life in Marshfield.
The Marshfield Area Chamber of Commerce sponsors four major events throughout the year: a golf tournament, two parades, and our annual meeting with an award ceremony. The Marshfield Classic Two-Man Scramble golf tournament will be on Saturday, June 20, with a rain date of June 27. The Marshfield Independence Day Parade will be on a Saturday this year, and it is an election year, so make sure to bring a lot of water! At our annual meeting in October, we celebrate the past year and hand out, among other awards, the Marshfieldian of the Year Award. Our final event of the year is the Marshfield Christmas Parade. This year it will be held on Saturday, Dec. 12. Before the parade, we partner with Marshfield Kiwanis Club, Top of the Ozarks, for Breakfast with Santa.
In 2020, we will host semi-monthly luncheons and partner with GRO Marshfield for a Monthly Business Speaker Series. Our luncheons are great networking opportunities, and we invite speakers who give updates on programs and developments in the Marshfield area. In January, David Steward, superintendent, and Mike Henry, assistant superintendent, gave a presentation about Marshfield R-1 Schools.
We work year-round to promote and support our partners. This support includes, but is not limited to, planning ribbon-cutting events, promoting partners’ milestones or anniversaries, and helping potential customers find contact information for businesses. We promote events in Marshfield through our weekly newsletter and online event calendar. We also send relocation packets to potential residents and have welcome packets available for new residents.
If you would like to join the Marshfield Area Chamber of Commerce or learn more about the organization, we would be happy to meet with you! Give us a call at 859-3925 or stop by our office at 1329 Spur Drive, Suite 130.
