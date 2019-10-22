CH Williams, 86, Marshfield, Missouri was born October 17, 1932 to Arch and Dorothy (Moody) Williams in Hartville, Missouri and departed this life October 16, 2019 at Mercy Hospital, Springfield, Missouri.
CH proudly served his country in the Navy for four years. He was united in marriage to Betty Bateman on December 31, 1987 and they shared 31 years of marriage. CH worked many years for Paul Mueller Company in Springfield, Missouri. He enjoyed rebuilding all types of machinery, especially John Deere tractors.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Pat Latimer; daughter, Teresa Boone; and grandson, Charlie Vestal.
CH is survived by his loving wife, Betty, of the home; seven children, Sherry Rose, Willard, Missouri, Wallace Williams (Mary), Kansas City, Missouri, Mitzi Sullivan (Tim), New Zealand, Stacy Williams (Janice), Hartville, Missouri, Melinda Wyssman (Gene), Nixa, Missouri, Charles Robbins (Teresa) Faucett, Missouri, and Carolyn Davis, Marshfield, Missouri; fifteen grandchildren; sixteen great grandchildren; aunts and uncles, Charlie and Susie Moody, Bill and Connie Moody and Doris Aliver; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Celebration of Life services will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Day Funeral Home, Marshfield, Missouri. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Mission Home Church and left in care of the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.dayfh.com.
