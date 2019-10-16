The University of Missouri Extension Center in Marshfield is offering a class to help producers select a herd sire.
The class "Adding Value Through Selection" is designed to show producers how to use different selection tools to select the herd sire to meet their objectives. A webinar is being offered on Thursday evening at the extension center Oct. 24 at 6:30 p.m., though class participants can choose to watch webinar from home.
Dr. Jared Decker, MU Extension beef specialist, will conduct the webinar from campus in Columbia. The webinar will show producers how to get what they are selecting for in a future calf crop. Decker will explain how to use visual traits with genomic expected progeny differences (EPD’s) to achieve performance goals.
The class will meet again on Saturday Oct. 26, for two farm tours. The first farm is Cantrell Creek Angus (Niangua) from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. At the farm, class participants will be able to evaluate bulls using visual appraisal and EPDs to select a herd sire for a given scenario. Cantrell Creek Angus will also discuss how they retain and develop replacement heifers to put back into the breeding herd.
The second farm the class will visit is Worthington Angus (Dadeville). At the farm, class participants will evaluate herd sire prospects using selection tools learned through the webinar. Worthington Angus will also discuss their heifer development program and their breeding goals. Lunch will be served at the farm at noon, and the on-farm activities will take place between 12:30 and 2:30 p.m.
Participants can choose to attend one or both farm sites; they can also choose to participate in the webinar at the extension center located in Marshfield or from any location with an internet connection.
The farm sites will allow participants to practice selecting a herd sire using multiple selections tools. A herd sire is an important decision and an important investment. As they say, "practice makes perfect," and this is a chance to practice selection without writing a check. When the time comes to select a herd sire, participants will know how to do it correctly.
If you would like to register for the class, call the MU Extension Center in Marshfield at 859-2044, or you can register online at http://extension.missouri.edu/webster/.
