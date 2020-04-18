There are two more cases of COVID-19 in Webster County, according to news posted by the Webster County Health Unit.
The patients were not identified, but it was revealed that possible public exposure occurred at Sam's Club and Target in Springfield on Tuesday. The cases are believed to have been acquired outside of Missouri.
The Health Unit's full news release follows:
Webster County Health Unit received notice of cases #7 and #8 of COVID-19.
To protect the patients' right of privacy, identifying information will not be provided. As part of the regular practice of disease investigation, the Health Unit determined that these are related and community acquired but outside of Missouri. It was also determined that there was possible public exposure at the Sam's Club on Sunshine and Target on Primrose, Springfield on April 14 between 8:30 and 10:00 am. There is a very small risk of exposure from these two locations; however, you should be fully aware of any symptoms, fever of 100.4 or greater, a dry cough, and/or shortness of breath. Should you experience any or all of these symptoms, you should report these to your primary care provider. Your provider will be the one to determine whether you should be tested. These patients are being monitored and are in isolation in their home. As part of the investigation, no contacts were identified.
Please remain vigilant in doing those things you've been hearing and reading about for the past several weeks: stay home if you don't need to go out, cover your cough and sneezes, keep a social distance of 6 ft between you and others, wash your hands frequently, and stay home if you're sick. The State hotline continues to be available to answer any question you may have related to COVID-19. That number is 877-435-8411 or you can call the Health Unit at 417-859-2532.
Thank you to those who are being individually responsible and trying to slow the spread of COVID-19! Your efforts are so greatly appreciated! Let's help each other out by staying engaged and actively putting a damper on COVID-19! Remember, we're in this together and we'll get through it together!
