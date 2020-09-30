Caryl Ann Heyer Zachary was born April 4, 1934, in Estherville, Iowa. She was the first born child of Luverne and Beryl Heyer. The family lived in multiple areas in Iowa, settling in Des Moines. Caryl Ann graduated from Lincoln High School in Des Moines. After high school, she attended Coe College, where she was on the college newspaper staff. One of her most memorable college moments was interviewing Vincent Price when he was on campus.
In 1958, Caryl Ann met the love of her life, Ralph Zachary, at a New Year’s Eve party. She would describe her first impression of Ralph as him being witty and unassuming. They were married a year later. They went on to have a family of three children, Caryl Lynn, Karl and Kurt. They celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary Dec. 31, 2019. Throughout their marriage, Caryl Ann and Ralph lived in multiple locations: Des Moines, Iowa, Lisbon, North Dakota, Cooperstown, North Dakota, Grandforks, North Dakota, Beresford, South Dakota, Webb City, Missouri, Ft. Worth, Texas and Greenville, Texas. Retiring in Marshfield, Missouri, In 2017, Ralph and Caryl Ann moved to Lyndhurst, Virginia, where she passed away Sept. 20, 2020.
Caryl Ann joined the workforce as a federal employee, working on and off over the years, with the federal government. She retired as a Certified Aircraft Specialist. In addition to her work, Caryl Ann was active through the years in Eastern Star, Federated Women’s Clubs, and in church service in the various churches they attended. Later in life, Caryl Ann went back to school to complete her college degree. She graduated with a Master’s Degree in Environmental Sciences.
Survivors include husband Ralph Zachary, children Caryl Lynn Welch (Randy), Enterprise, Alabama, Karl Zachary, Lyndhurst, Virginia, and Kurt Zachary (Dawn), Council Bluffs, Iowa; grandchildren Randy (Danielle) Welch, Dublin, Ireland, and Richard Welch, Colorado Springs, Colorado.
Her ashes will be placed in Mount Hope Cemetery, Mound City, Missouri. A Celebration of Life ceremony is planned for spring 2021 at Marshfield Christian Church, Marshfield, Missouri. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to SmileTrain (www.smiletrain.org or 633 Third Ave, 9th Floor, New York NY 10017), a favorite charity of Caryl Ann’s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.