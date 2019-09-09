Carren Jean Fullington, daughter of Lloyd Pyse and Mary (McConnell) Pyse, was born April 16, 1947 in Sterling, Ill. She passed away Thursday, September 5, 2019 in her home near Seymour.
Carren was a homemaker. She is preceded in death her parents; and two brothers, Donnie Pyse and Lonnie Pyse.
Survivors include her husband Doyle; two daughters, Tricie Lynn Cain, Sterling, Ill and Donna Jean Henson, Seymour; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were at 2:00 p.m. Monday, September 9, 2019 in the Fraker Funeral Home, Inc., Marshfield. Visitation was from 1:00 p.m. until service time in the funeral home.
