Carolyn Sue Valdez, Marshfield, was born April 27, 1963,to Dairl and Lucille (McCardie) Claxton, in Smithville, Missouri and passed away August 5, 2019, in Springfield.
On November 26, 1983, she married Ramon Valdez and to this union three sons were born. Ramon preceded her in death on January 3, 2012.
Carolyn enjoyed reading, music, archaeology, history, and theology.
She was very proud of her sons. She loved cooking, family time together, watching movies and sharing laughter.
Carolyn is survived by her sons: Lieutenant Commander, Emilio Valdez, USN, (Erin), Travis, AFB, CA, Alejandro Valdez (Meghan), St. Louis, and Benjamin Valdez, Marshfield; siblings: Sherry Zwally, Marshfield, Bonnie Christiansen, Blair, NE, Judy Moore (Dale), Blair, NE, and Doug Claxton, Fort Calhoun, NE; granddaughter, Ellie Valdez. She was also preceded in death by her parents, brother, Dale Claxton and brothers-in-law: Jerry Zwally and Lyle Christiansen.
Rosary service with visitation following was at 6:00 P.M., Friday, August 9, 2019, at Fraker Funeral Home, Inc.
Funeral services were at 11:00 A.M., Saturday, August 10, 2019, in the Elkland Independent Methodist Church. Burial followed in the Marshfield Cemetery.
For those desiring, memorials may be made to COPS (Concerns of Police Survivors) and left with the funeral home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.