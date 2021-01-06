Carolyn Sue (Shaffer) Masterson was born on May 13, 1943 in Downing, California and departed from this life on January 3 ,2021 in her daughter’s home in Marshfield, Missouri, at the age of 77 years, 8 months and 10 days. She was surrounded by her children and grandchildren in Marshfield, Missouri.
Carolyn was the daughter of Lloyd and Irene Shaffer. She attended a one room schoolhouse called Oakhill, just South of Marshfield, and later graduated from Marshfield High School. During those teenage years, she had a love for playing softball. Rumor has it, she was one good player. Carolyn also spent many of her teenage years traveling with her sisters, who were more commonly known as “The Shaffer Sisters” (2nd Generation). They climbed on more than one Greyhound bus to share their love of Gospel music, and to bless audiences with the talents they were given.
Carolyn was well known for her cooking, most notably her Apple Dumplings and her famous homemade Chicken and Noodles. But she is perhaps, best known for her ministering to those who are in need, due to life's uncertainties. Her children and grandchildren would say that she modeled the scripture, “for to me to live is Christ, and to die is gain.” Philippians 1:21.
Carolyn was preceded in death by her Husband, Faye Lynn Masterson, Father and Mother, Lloyd and Irene Shaffer, three sisters, Sondra Biggers, Linda Robinson,and Debbie Genetti, Nephew, Tim Robinson, and brother in law, Kenneth Biggers. She is survived by two brothers in law, Ival Robinson (Tulsa, Oklahoma) and Dickie Genetti (Marshfield).
Carolyn was united in marriage to Faye Lynn Masterson on September 29, 1961. To this union, three children were born. They were Chris Hunt and her husband Dwight, Marshfield, Ella Lewis and her husband Danny, Elkland, and Steve Masterson and his wife, Karie, Niangua. Eight Grandchildren, Josh Lewis (Heather), Conway, Ashley Ramsey (Aaron), Springfield, Jordan Lewis (Ashley), Elkland, Bradley Hunt (Megan), Mountain Grove, Katie Dame (Austin), Lebanon, Ethan Hunt (Lauren), Marshfield, Andrew Masterson, Niangua, and Nathan Masterson, Niangua. Six Great Grandchildren, Cole, Addison, and Harper Lewis, Audrey Lewis, Kaiden Hunt, Noah Hunt, and Harmony Ramsey (adopted Great Granddaughter). Carolyn spent her married life as a long time member of Friendship Baptist Church.
Prior to declining health, Carolyn spent twelve years as a proud employee of Fraker Funeral Home. She enjoyed getting to work in the community she was raised in, meeting and greeting everyone who walked through the door, with her famous warm and welcoming smile. Carolyn never met a stranger and was loved by all. She will be fondly remembered and greatly missed.
Graveside service at Mt. Olive Cemetery at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 9. Friends may pay their respects at the funeral home in the afternoon on Thursday through Saturday morning. Due to COVID-19 precautions, please remember face masks and social distancing are required.
