Carolyn Louise Price, 68, Marshfield, Missouri was born October 13, 1950 to Otto and Erma (Thompson) Price at West Plains, Missouri and departed this life on October 9, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a niece, Stephanie Letterman.
Carolyn is survived by her sister, Mary Letterman and husband Gary, Marshfield, Missouri and niece, Jessica Letterman, Marshfield, Missouri; as well as aunts, uncles, family and friends.
No services are planned for Carolyn Louise Price. Private burial will be held at a later date in Marshfield Cemetery, Marshfield, Missouri. Online condolences may be made at www.dayfh.com.
