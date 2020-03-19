Carol Jenean Willis, 59, Marshfield, Missouri, was born Jan. 10, 1961, in Quincy, Illinois, and departed this life for her heavenly home March 13, 2020, at Mercy Hospital, Springfield, Missouri.
Carol was a nurse and worked for Marshfield Family Clinic for 20 years, Fordland Clinic for six years and Blessings Hospital for two years. She always had a smile for you! She loved cooking and her family, especially her grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her father, Jesus McColez, and her brother Luke McColez.
Carol is survived by her loving husband, James Willis, of the home; son, Curtis Coffee (Jenny) of Seymour, Missouri; daughter, Callie Schafer (Greg) of Marshfield, Missouri; 11 grandchildren, Kaya, Daymond, Devin, Dustin, Dani, Dakotah, Hayleigh, Thane, Brittany, Brooklyn and Daulton; two great-grandchildren, Stella and Ren; her mother, Betty McColez of Quincy, Illinois; seven brothers, Joe, David, John, Ron, Chris, Pat and Andy; three sisters, Felicia, Cheryl and Cindy; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Graveside services for Carol Jenean Willis were held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at Marshfield Cemetery, Marshfield, Missouri. Visitation was held noon to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at Day Funeral Home, Marshfield, Missouri. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Day Funeral Home for funeral expenses. Online condolences may be made at www.dayfh.com.
