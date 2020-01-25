The Voter ID law approved by the General Assembly and then by 63% of Missourians in 2016 has been struck down by the Missouri Supreme Court. Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft said the law was “eviscerated” by the court’s decision despite the fact opponents have failed to bring forth a single voter who was unable to vote as a result of the voter ID requirements.
Ashcroft said, “The people of Missouri made it clear in November of 2016 that it is reasonable to require a photo ID to vote. That voter ID law strengthened protections at the ballot box and, just as importantly, expanded access to the ballot ensuring registered voters would no longer be turned away on Election Day.”
The Supreme Court agreed with a Circuit Court ruling that the provision requiring voters to sign a statement that they don’t have a photo ID was unconstitutional because it was “misleading and contradictory.” Judges Brent Powell and Judge Zel Fischer dissented.
We must show proper identification to fly on a plane, to open a bank account, to cash a check, to establish utility services and a whole host of other activities. Can we not protect the integrity of our elections and insure that only those who are legally entitled to vote are the ones doing so?
Legislation has already been introduced to address this ruling by Representative Simmons from Washington, Missouri. HB 1600 will seek to enforce these vitally important voter identification requirements.
Missourians sent a clear message on this issue, and I will continue to fight here in Jefferson City to insure the integrity of our elections and to protect your vote and mine.
Thank you for allowing me to serve as your representative.
