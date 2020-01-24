The House and Senate convened for a special joint session on Wednesday, Jan. 15, to receive the governor's annual State of the State Address. Lawmakers gathered in the House Chamber to listen to Governor Parson share his priorities for the 2020 session.
Before outlining his goals for the year ahead, Parson highlighted some of the accomplishments that he and the legislature were able to achieve in 2019. Parson noted they were able to secure a $1.5 billion investment from General Motors that will keep good-paying jobs in the state. He also pointed to the millions of dollars being invested to repair and rebuild many of Missouri's aging bridges.
Turning to his priorities for the year ahead, Parson focused on strengthening Missouri's communities, supporting education and preparing the state’s workforce for the jobs of the future, updating the state’s aging infrastructure and making government more efficient.
Some of Gov. Parson’s proposals include the following:
• Combating violent crime by providing greater protection for victims and witnesses, providing more mental health resources and services, and strengthening laws to target violent criminals.
• Providing full funding once again for the School Foundation Formula and increasing school transportation funding.
• Strengthening the state’s early childhood offerings to better prepare Missouri children for success.
• Increasing opportunities for high-demand job training at the high school level. Parson announced his administration is seeking a $750,000 investment to certify approximately 12,000 new high school students as work-ready through the WorkKeys program.
• Increasing Bright Flight and A+ Scholarship funding by $5.3 million.
• Setting aside $100 million to use in case of financial emergencies. The fund would be supplemented by Wayfair collections if lawmakers approve legislation to require online retailers to collect sales tax on purchases made in Missouri.
“By working together on these issues, we can set the stage for greatness for Missouri,” said Parson. “My hope in the near future is that all of us will be able to celebrate more successes with one another, but the real benefits will be for the people of our state and our future generations.”
Governor Parson departed from his script and thanked First Lady Teresa Parson for her support, which was also enthusiastically appreciated by the House and Senate.
Legislative Process Started
The legislative process of hearing bills in committee commenced, and next week bills will be out of committee and sent to the House floor for debate.
Please feel free to contact my office in Jefferson City if we may be of
assistance at (573) 751-3819.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.