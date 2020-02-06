Caleb Marvin “Jr.” Mackey, Jr., 90, Marshfield, Missouri, was born June 23, 1929, to Caleb Marvin Mackey, Sr., and Hazel Pearl (Greer) Mackey at the family home in Springfield, Missouri, and departed this life for his heavenly home Feb. 3, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.
Jr. walked to Jameson School in Greer Town with his siblings through eighth grade. He then attended Marshfield High School and graduated in 1948. He was united in marriage to Theda Hosiner on May 25, 1951, one week after she graduated from high school. To this union four children were born. He accepted Christ as his Lord and Savior in June 1958. Jr. was led to the Lord by Brother James Baker, who mentored him. They became best of friends until Jim passed away.
Jr. was a charter member of Evangelical Methodist Church of Marshfield. He helped build the original building and led singing for thirty plus years, taught Sunday school and led the Sunday Night Youth Group. Jr. started work at Sho-Me Power Cooperative in July 1957 as “Instrument Man” and retired after 34 years in 1992 as Survey Engineering Party Chief. Jr. loved to work! He was a very hardworking and strong man. He loved farming and spent many years working beside his sons. Family was so very important to Caleb! He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Caleb Marvin Mackey, Sr., and Hazel Pearl Mackey; one sister, Oleta Magnalene Rush; three brothers, Herstie Vincent Mackey, Jackie Bill Mackey and Jerry Dean Mackey; and one grandson, Mathew Allen Mackey.
Jr. is survived by his loving wife, Theda, of the home; four children, Lynn Carol Brown and husband, Jesse, of Jenkins, Missouri; Caleb Marvin Mackey II and wife, Shelly; Jack Wesley Mackey and wife, Lorrie; and Melody Kay Day and husband, David, all of Marshfield, Missouri; 13 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services for Caleb Marvin Mackey, Jr., will be held 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at Day Funeral Home, Marshfield, Missouri, with burial in St. Luke Cemetery, Marshfield, Missouri. Visitation will be held 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, in the funeral home chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or Wounded Warriors and left in care of the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.dayfh.com.
