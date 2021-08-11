It’s hard to believe that my stay here at the Marshfield Mail has come to an end with school starting back up soon. I enjoyed working here… I was able to share moments and places in amazing compositions and focus for people to see. Though, I may have been a bit overboard with the picture taking at the rodeo and parade…
I have never even considered going into journalism or anything with writing, for that matter. I never thought I would be able to make people understand what I’m writing about—I’m a graphic designer and just know how to make things look good.
Turns out that my writing is pretty decent and perhaps later on I will continue to improve upon it. Writing for the my hometown newspaper has definitely shown that we are one busy little town – and proven that even a teen like myself can do more than just drive around town with nothing to do.
