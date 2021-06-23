Brooke Lynnette (Walker) Bryer, 51, Springfield, Missouri was born to Edwin and Angela (Simoens) Walker on February 28, 1970 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa and departed this life June 17, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her maternal and paternal grandparents; two aunts, one uncle and many cousins.
Brooke is survived by her husband, John Bryer, of the home; her parents, Ed and Angela Walker, Marshfield, Missouri; one brother, Patrick Walker; several aunts, uncles and cousins; as well as many other family and friends.
Brooke Lynnette (Walker) Bryer proudly served her country through her four-year service with the United States Navy during Desert Storm. Brooke was a very friendly, outgoing person who never met a stranger, and was there for anyone who needed her help with no questions asked. She loved computers, customizing cars, being with family, her dog Milo, and bargain shopping.
Cremation was entrusted to Day Funeral Home, Marshfield, Missouri. No services will be held at this time. Online condolences may be made at www.dayfh.com.
