The fracas from recent Marshfield Board of Aldermen meetings was mostly put to rest Thursday night.
Board members had claimed the dispute was over the city staff’s failure to provide information to them in a timely manner (with the strong suggestion that the mayor had directed them to delay reporting). However, there was no doubt that some board members were triggered by Mayor Robert Williams offering his defense directly to the people of Marshfield through a letter reprinted in The Mail.
Thursday night, the mayor made one thing very clear: He has the right to communicate with citizens in any way he wishes. He has no responsibility to be the mouthpiece of the Board of Aldermen, and he is completely at peace with his decision to present his own views to the public.
As the editor of The Marshfield Mail, our community newspaper, I agree with the mayor. In his 1859 essay “On Liberty,” John Stuart Mill first introduced his concept of “the marketplace of ideas.” Mill offered the metaphor of an outdoor market, but not one filled with meat and vegetables, as would have been common in his time, but one overflowing with ideas.
Just as in a real marketplace, in the marketplace of ideas, you might encounter any number of products that the seller is inveigling you to buy. There will be ordinary items, like tomatoes or pork chops, and there may be outlandish exotica we would struggle to name, like carambola, better known as starfruit, or like emu or prickly pear or long canes filled with raw sugar.
Maybe everything is beautiful and unbruised, but chances are there’s rot somewhere. Someone has squeezed a peach too hard, or something has been smashed in transit.
Because we are free to purchase what we wish to in this marketplace, we go from booth to booth, looking for what appeals to us. We are permitted to reject what seems unhealthy. Likewise, we are permitted to purchase those items that are whimsical and new, whether or not they are good for us.
When the mayor or any official release is a statement, we in the marketplace can evaluate its worth. Maybe it’s pure malarkey. Maybe it’s gospel. Maybe it falls somewhere in between. Most things do, after all.
I am in favor of a robust marketplace of ideas, and that only happens when all viewpoints are set out out on the table to be examined.
So bring it all to the marketplace — whether it is wholesome and delicious or tooth-rottingly sweet. I'm an educated and experienced shopper, and I’ll make my own decisions. I know that you will, too.
