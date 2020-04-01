Brian Lee Hicks, Marshfield, 52, son of Donald Hicks and Carolyn (Hines) Estes, was born May 27, 1967, in South St. Louis, Missouri. He departed this life on March 23, 2020, near Marshfield.
Brian worked as a sawmill laborer and attended Marshfield Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.
Brian was preceded in death by his parents; his grandmother who raised him, Mildred Davault; his grandfather, Tom Collins; and his brother, Bradley Hicks.
He is survived by his wife, Beverly Hicks, of the home; children, Johnathan Goforth, Farmington, Crystal Actis, Springfield, Anna Valdreau, Springfield, Amanda Campbell, Macomb, and Felicia Bowers, Norwood; sisters, Karen Dugger, Marshfield, and Kimberly Rader, Norwood; 16 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and his stepfather, Alan Estes, Marshfield.
Services will be held at a later date. Cremation is entrusted to the care of Fraker Funeral Home, Inc.
