Brett Vaughn Holmes, Seymour, son of John and Patricia (Morphew) Holmes, was born Aug. 16, 2001, and departed this life on July 13, 2019, at the age of 17.
Services will be at 3 p.m. Friday, July 19, 2019, at Diggins Baptist Church, under the direction of Fraker Funeral Home, Inc., with visitation following the service.
(0) comments
