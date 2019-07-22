Brett Vaughn Holmes, Seymour, son of John and Trish (Morphew) Holmes was born August 16, 2001, in Springfield, MO, and passed away July 13, 2019 at the age of 17.
Brett was a student at Fordland High School. He had a love for God at an early age and was a member of Diggins Baptist Church. Brett had an infectious smile and a good heart. He had many interests that included dirtbikes, four wheelers, sports, animals, roping and loud diesel engines. Brett’s greatest loves were family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his great-grandma, Margaret Holmes; grandparents Larry Holmes, Patsy and Glen Morphew.
Brett is survived by his parents, John and Trish Holmes, Seymour; siblings, Brittney Wilson (Kasey), Fordland, Brock Beason (Angel), Springfield, and Bridget Holmes, Seymour; grandparents, Barbara Holmes, Diggins; great-grandparents, L.V. and Selma Holmes, Strafford; nieces and nephews, Klohie, Kayleb, and Karter Wilson; and a host of aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Celebration of Life services were at 3:00 p.m. Friday, July 19, 2019 at Diggins Baptist Church, under the direction of Fraker Funeral Home, Inc.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Brett Holmes Memorial fund of Gideons, and left in care of Fraker Funeral Home, Inc.
