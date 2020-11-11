Brenda Gail (Rader) Froula, Springfield, was born March 13, 1961 in Marshfield to William Everett and Mary (Cantrell) Rader. She passed away November 2, 2020 in her home at the age of 59.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and sister, Glenda.
Brenda is survived by sons, Billy Froula, Licking, MO, Larry Froula (Whitney), Casa Grande, AZ, and David Gilgenbach, Siera Vista, AZ; significant other, Floyd Stubbs, Springfield; siblings, Shirley Mays (Richard), Springfield, Minnie Hough, Springfield, David Rader, Springfield, Virgil Rader (Kelly), Marshfield, Janet Courtois (Kevin Roark), Cole Camp, Janice Murphy (George), Springfield, and Carl Rader; nine grandchildren; special neighbor children she called grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Graveside services were at Marshfield Cemetery at 11:00 a.m. Monday, November 9, 2020 under the direction of Fraker Funeral Home, Inc.
