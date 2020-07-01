Bradley Burr

It was the year Dec. 1, 1935, that Bradley Garland Burr came into the world to Charles and Dorothy (Mincks) Burr. He departed this life June 23, 2020, at Mercy Hospital in Springfield, Missouri, at the age of 84 after a short illness.
Bradley was a union bricklayer and retired from the Fordland Ozark Correctional Center.
A lifelong resident of Fordland, Missouri, he graduated from Fordland High School in 1953. On Sept. 19 of the same year, he married Mary Jane Collins. They had three daughters, Mary Sue Burr, Vanessa (Burr) Owens, and Deanna (Burr) Brake. He was a member of the Fordland Church of Christ. Papa Geegee enjoyed hunting, fishing and golf, and was an avid storyteller.
Preceding him in death were his parents Charles and Dorothy Burr, brother Winfred Burr, brother-in-law Dean Matney, and daughter Mary Sue Burr.
He is survived by his daughters, Vanessa (Burr) Owens and husband Randy, Fordland, Missouri; Deanna (Burr) Brake and husband Toney, Niangua, Missouri; sister Dolores (Burr) Matney, Seymour, Missouri; four grandchildren, Janelle (Dickson) Heavin and husband Brad, Republic, Missouri, Robert Dickson and wife Amanda, Wichita, Kansas, Sarah (Owens) Bahnmiller and husband Jason, Fordland, Missouri, and Samantha Brake, Niangua, Missouri; and eight great-grandchildren, Emily Dickson, Omaha, Nebraska, Aiyana and Bailey Dickson, Wichita, Kansas, Megan and Luke Heavin, Republic, Missouri, and Pheonix, Karson and Paisley Bahnmiller, Fordland, Missouri.
Memorial services will be held at a later date, with burial at Fordland Cemetery, under the direction of Fraker Funeral Home, Inc.
Memorial contributions can be made to Fair Haven Children's Home in care of Fraker Funeral Home, Inc., PO Box 85, Marshfield MO 65706.
