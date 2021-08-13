At a time when budgetary issues have caused various cuts to schools, Marshfield High School athletic programs have remained standard quo thanks to year-round efforts from its booster club.
MHS Athletic Director Ronda Hubbard was hired prior to the 2018-19 academic year and identified increasing the effectiveness of the organization as a goal from the onset.
“Clearly, one of the really important things when I got here was to establish strong leadership in the booster club and to streamline a better way of making money and how that funnels back into all the programs,” Hubbard said.
Part of doing that was finding the right people to spearhead the effort. At the top of that pyramid, it’s the pair of co-presidents, Jana Greenfield and Tara McBride. The two were sports reps their first year involved –– Jana with football, Tara with basketball –– and were asked by Hubbard to take up bigger roles.
“We both have responsibilities with our families and as full-time teachers, but [we knew] together we could probably conquer it,” Greenfield said.
Of the pair, Hubbard said, “As two instructors in the system, I knew they'd be highly professional and advocate for all sports, not just the ones their kids are in. They're lifetime Marshfieldians who want the best for all the programs, and they've [shown] that."
One focus was to revamp and improve fundraising surrounding the fall "Meet the Jays" events –– this year’s outdoor event is Aug. 20, the indoor version six days later –– which provides multiple main streams of income for the club; that involves everything from promoting attire to the concession stand.
Under the new regime, the club’s funds have increased significantly as a result.
“We’ve tried to work collaboratively with the athletic department moving toward one goal, rather than them doing their thing and us doing ours, and Ronda’s done really well to be the liaison [between] the school and the club,” Greenfield said. “She has a vision, shares it with coaches and us, and we all kind of work toward that goal.”
A look at the list of requests fulfilled by the club just from the 2020-21 year is impressive. It includes: a wrestling 10x10 mat; girls basketball practice jerseys and shorts; silicone swim caps and bags; tension straps, new antennas and balls for volleyball; a new top mat for pole vault; a lap-timing system to record data and speed development for athletes; funding for the baseball portable batting cage; and new helmets and batting bags for softball.
To have contributed over $13,000 for programs collectively in a year where athletic finances were hampered by COVID-19 has proven significant.
“We got to a place where when COVID hit, they were in a position to help us last year in a way we needed because of cuts,” Hubbard said. “We didn’t know what to expect and had to be conservative –– and everyone across the board understood that –– but our athletic department didn’t do without anything, and that’s because of the booster club. Anything we were short of or needed, they took care of, and that’s great. This year, there’s things they’ve taken care of...and it’s an organization that takes care of all our sports.
"Membership has skyrocketed. It's so much more than when I got here. There's not a program we have that has not benefited from the booster club."
Greenfield complimented how Marshfield’s coaches show some selflessness as well in their requests. “A lot of what the club has purchased, the coaches are really good about not just looking out for their particular program, but working together [for purchases that are] making all the athletes at Marshfield bigger, faster and stronger,” she said.
She also praised community efforts, which includes the support of businesses, families and other individuals, to support its ventures that have provided not just new equipment, but improved the aesthetics of both indoor and outdoor facilities.
“I think of the Beach Boys theme of ‘Be True to your School,’ because when you see the facilities, the upkeep, and the pride that we’re able to help fund in a way, it makes you proud to be a Blue Jay,” Greenfield said.
The booster club is constantly seeking anyone interested in supporting the Blue Jays to look up the organization on Facebook and get in contact to find out how athletics can be supported on a volunteer basis.
