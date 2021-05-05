Bonnie Holt

Bonnie Lou Holt, 89, Springfield, Missouri (formerly of Elkland, MO) was born July 24, 1932 to William

Colombus and Naomi (Barton) Hill in Elkland, Missouri and departed this life for her Heavenly Home

April 26, 2021.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Naomi Hill and her husband, Marvin Holt.

Bonnie is survived by her children; Larry Joe Carter; Richard W. Carter (Lana); Vickey L. Elkins (Ronald);

Edward Carter (Chris); Connie J. Bowden (George); and Dwight K. Holt; 18 grandchildren; 32 great

grandchildren; and 21 great great grandchildren; three sisters, Anna Belle Tolson, Bernadine Reese and

Shirley Copeland; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. Bonnie had a very loving

relationship with Marvin’s four children, Vicki Majors, Charles Holt, Amy Holt and David Holt and their

families.

Music was a big part of Bonnie’s life. She played the guitar in a band called “Farr Liners Band” for many

years. Bonnie loved her family. She crocheted, quilted and enjoyed cooking. She was a member of

Osage Baptist Church, Marshfield, Missouri. Bonnie loved reading the Bible and knew the Lord was her

Savior.

Funeral services for Bonnie Lou Holt will be held 10:00 a.m. Monday, May 3, 2021 at Day Funeral Home,

Marshfield, Missouri. Her grandson, Rev. Mark Fugitt will be officiating the service. Burial will follow at

Marshfield Cemetery, Marshfield, Missouri. Visitation will be held 2 to 4 p.m., Sunday, May 2, 2021 in

the funeral home chapel. Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimers Association and left in

care of the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.dayfh.com.

