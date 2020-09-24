Mayor Natalie McNish announced a mandatory boil order for all residents and businesses in the City of Marshfield, Missouri effective Thursday, September 24, 2020.
The Mayor notes the order is the result of low water pressure caused by a failure in the current SCADA system that communicates the pressure in the water towers to the wells and actuates the pumps when needed. This system is being updated/replaced as part of the current water system improvement project already underway and is being closely monitored.
The order is in effect until further notice.
